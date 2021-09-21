Man In SUV Accused Of Exposing Himself In Front Of Boy Near Long Island School

A suspect is at large after allegedly exposing himself to a child near a Long Island elementary school.

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 20 at about 2:50 p.m. in Merrick.

A 13-year-old boy was walking northbound on Merrick Avenue in the vicinity of Camp Avenue Elementary School when he observed a white SUV parked on the west shoulder with an adult man seated in the driver seat, Nassau County Police said.

The boy noticed the man exposing and inappropriately touching himself, police said.

The victim continued home and then reported the incident to police.

The suspect is described as being white, bald, clean-shaven, wearing a white button-down shirt and sunglasses.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

