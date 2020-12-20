Man Found With Loaded Weapon, Marijuana At Long Island Train Station, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after failing to stop for plainclothes detectives at a Long Island Railroad station for having an open container of alcohol.

The incident took place around 7:25 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, when Robert Collazo, 26, of Valley Stream, refused to stop for police in Island Park, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, plainclothes officers observed Collazoat at the Long Island Railroad, Island Park Train Station, with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Officers approached Collazo and observed that he had appeared to be in possession of a firearm in his waistband, police said.

Collazo refusing to comply with the officer’s verbal commands and fled on foot and violently resisted arrest.

He was eventually taken into custody and further investigation at the scene revealed that Collazo was in possession of a loaded handgun.

A search, also found that he was allegedly in possession of marijuana.

Collazo was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon/loaded firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree/previous conviction

Criminal possession of a firearm,

Criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

