Police & Fire

Man Found Shot Dead On Residential Long Island Roadway

James L Burrell Avenue in Hempstead.
James L Burrell Avenue in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead on a residential Long Island roadway.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the man was found at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Hempstead, on James L Burrell Avenue, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

