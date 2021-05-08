Man Found Shot Dead On Residential Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead on a residential Long Island roadway.
According to Nassau County Police detectives, the man was found at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Hempstead, on James L Burrell Avenue, with an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
