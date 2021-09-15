Man Found Dead At Long Island Motel

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Long Island motel room.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the 40-year-old was found inside a room at the Budget Inn, at 400 Carman Mill Road.

He was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police medic at 1:45 p.m.

His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further details are being reported at this time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

