Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By Community
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead At Long Island Motel

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found dead inside a room at the Budget Inn in Massapequa.
A man was found dead inside a room at the Budget Inn in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Long Island motel room.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the 40-year-old was found inside a room at the Budget Inn, at 400 Carman Mill Road. 

He was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police medic at 1:45 p.m.

His identity has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing. 

No further details are being reported at this time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.