Man Found Critically Injured In East Patchogue

Police are investigating the circumstances after a man was found critically injured on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17

It was determined that the man suffered a head injury, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

He is described as being Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with thick black hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the victim or the circumstances of how he obtained his injuries to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

