Man Forcibly Touched Women At Three Long Island Walmarts, Police Say

A Long Island man forcibly touched three women in separate incidents at area Walmarts, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a 27-year-old woman being forcibly touched at the Walmart located at 1220 Old Country Road in Westbury, on Friday, July 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers searched the area but couldn't find the suspect. After further investigation, Benjamin Francis, age 32, of Uniondale, was identified as the suspect and arrested at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, police said.

NCPD said investigators determined that Francis was responsible for two other forcible touching incidents. Police said the first incident involved a 28-year-old female victim and happened on Sunday, June 13 at the Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale.

The second incident was on Sunday, July 11, at the Walmart located at at 2465 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, and it involved an 18-year-old female victim, police said.

Francis is charged with three counts of forcible touching. He is set to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Francis to contact investigators at 516-573-6353.

