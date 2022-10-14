Man Filmed, Exposed Himself At College Campus In Selden, Police Say

Police are asking for help in finding a man who is accused of filming and exposing himself to a victim at a Long Island college.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at around 2 p.m., a man filmed another man using the restroom at Suffolk County Community College's Ammerman Campus in the hamlet of Selden, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The man then exposed himself and "committed a lewd act" in front of the victim before running away from the scene, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS.

