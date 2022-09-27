Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home.

The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the location when one stabbed the other.

The victim, Roshane McLaren, age 34, a resident of the home, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

