Man Extradited To Face Murder Charge In Shooting Of Former North Bellport Neighbor, Police Say

A man is facing a murder charge in the drive-by shooting of a former neighbor on Long Island.

Shati Smith, age 28, of North Bellport, was arrested in Newport News, Virginia, on a warrant issued in Suffolk County on Tuesday, June 21, police previously reported.

He was extradited to New York on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said Smith was charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Lee Houpe, age 28, on Wednesday, June 15.

He is accused of driving to Houpe's home, located at 615 Post Ave. in North Bellport, and shooting Houpe at about 1:45 p.m. before fleeing the scene, police said.

