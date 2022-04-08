Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Support Pours In For Family Of 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered On Long Island
Police & Fire

Man Extradited To Face Murder Charge In Shooting Of Former North Bellport Neighbor, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Post Avenue in North Bellport
Post Avenue in North Bellport Photo Credit: Geralt on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

A man is facing a murder charge in the drive-by shooting of a former neighbor on Long Island.

Shati Smith, age 28, of North Bellport, was arrested in Newport News, Virginia, on a warrant issued in Suffolk County on Tuesday, June 21, police previously reported.

He was extradited to New York on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said Smith was charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting Lee Houpe, age 28, on Wednesday, June 15.

He is accused of driving to Houpe's home, located at 615 Post Ave. in North Bellport, and shooting Houpe at about 1:45 p.m. before fleeing the scene, police said.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.