Man Drowns While Paddleboarding With Kids On Long Island

A 39-year-old drowned while paddleboarding with his two young children on Long Island.

Jing Li, of Flushing, Queens, was paddleboarding with his two young children on Hempstead Lake in Hempstead at approximately 5:45 p.m., Sunday, May 23, when the paddleboard capsized, and Li went underwater, said the New York State Police.

New York State Park Police, Rockville Center Police, Nassau County Police Aviation Unit, Freeport Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, and East Rockaway Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Li was located in the lake a short time later and was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Li’s two children were assisted to shore by a nearby individual in a kayak and were not injured.

