Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY State Reverses Mask Mandate For Kids In Day Care
Police & Fire

Man Drowns While Paddleboarding With Kids On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man paddleboarding with his two young children drowned after the board capsized on Hempstead Lake.
A man paddleboarding with his two young children drowned after the board capsized on Hempstead Lake. Photo Credit: ny.gov

A 39-year-old drowned while paddleboarding with his two young children on Long Island.

Jing Li, of Flushing, Queens, was paddleboarding with his two young children on Hempstead Lake in Hempstead at approximately 5:45 p.m., Sunday, May 23, when the paddleboard capsized, and Li went underwater, said the New York State Police.

New York State Park Police, Rockville Center Police, Nassau County Police Aviation Unit, Freeport Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, and East Rockaway Fire Department all responded to the scene. 

Li was located in the lake a short time later and was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was declared dead. 

Li’s two children were assisted to shore by a nearby individual in a kayak and were not injured.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.