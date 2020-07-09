Man Clinging To Kayak Without Life Jacket Rescued In Long Island Sound

A 27-year-old man holding on to his kayak without a life jacket was rescued in the Long Island Sound

It happened on Wednesday, July 8 at around 11 p.m. off the coast of Oyster Bay, approximately half mile from Center Island, Nassau County Police said.

Nassau County Marine Bureau 5 discovered the man yelling for help.

He was then recovered from the water by Marine Bureau and brought back to shore.

He was treated by Nassau County medical personnel and in stable condition.

