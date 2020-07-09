Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Clinging To Kayak Without Life Jacket Rescued In Long Island Sound

Joe Lombardi
Center Island.
Center Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man holding on to his kayak without a life jacket was rescued in the Long Island Sound 

It happened on Wednesday, July 8 at around 11 p.m. off the coast of Oyster Bay, approximately half mile from Center Island, Nassau County Police said.

Nassau County Marine Bureau 5 discovered the man yelling for help.

He was then recovered from the water by Marine Bureau and brought back to shore. 

He was treated by Nassau County medical personnel and in stable condition.

