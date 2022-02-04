Man Charged With Stealing High-End Items From Riverhead Home Depot

A 45-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stealing high-end items from a Home Depot location on Long Island over the course of several months, police announced.

Riverhead resident Charles Lamb was arrested by local police and charged with five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after he surrendered himself into custody.

According to the Riverhead Police Department, Lamb was identified as a suspect by management at Home Depot on Old Country Road in Riverhead following multiple reported thefts between September and December 2021.

In each instance, police said that an unknown Black man entered the location and removed assorted merchandise - mainly high-end faucets and surveillance system cameras - and left without attempting to pay.

In total, the amount of merchandise taken through the course of the five reported robberies amounted to more than $11,000, police noted.

Police said that through the investigation, detectives from the Riverhead Police Department were able to link Lamb to the thefts, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Lamb was arraigned in Riverhead Court and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility without bail. No return court date has been announced.

