Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women In Bathroom At Long Island School, Police Say

A Long Island man is accused of taking pictures of women in the bathroom at an area school.

Shehzad Asif, age 37, of Elmont, was arrested for an incident that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Hunter Business School in Levittown, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a 39-year-old female employee, entered the bathroom at the school located at 3601 Hempstead Turnpike. She noticed what appeared to be a cell phone charging cube plugged into the wall next to the toilet.

As she was exiting, the victim inspected the device and noticed there was a camera lens and a slot for a storage card, police said.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Asif was arrested and charged with 13 counts of unlawful surveillance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 3 in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.