Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Suffolk County Liquor Store
Police & Fire

Man Caught Taking Photos Of Women In Bathroom At Long Island School, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shehzad Asif
Shehzad Asif Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man is accused of taking pictures of women in the bathroom at an area school.

Shehzad Asif, age 37, of Elmont, was arrested for an incident that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Hunter Business School in Levittown, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a 39-year-old female employee, entered the bathroom at the school located at 3601 Hempstead Turnpike. She noticed what appeared to be a cell phone charging cube plugged into the wall next to the toilet.

As she was exiting, the victim inspected the device and noticed there was a camera lens and a slot for a storage card, police said. 

A thorough investigation was conducted and Asif was arrested and charged with 13 counts of unlawful surveillance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 3 in Hempstead. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.