Man Attempts To Entice Girl Into His BMW On Long Island, Police Say

Police are looking for a man driving a BMW who allegedly attempted to entice a young girl to get into his vehicle on Long Island.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 2:45 p.m., Friday, May 15 in the village of Flower Hill, and was reported on Wednesday, May 20.

According to detectives, the 11-year-old girl was walking with a friend near Dogwood Lane and Manhasset Woods Road when she saw a black-colored newer model BMW sedan with tinted windows stop in the middle of the road close to where they were walking.

The driver of the vehicle, who spoke with an accent, rolled down the window and told the girl victim "ride, car, get in," police said.

The girl was scared for her safety, screamed "no" and ran away in the opposite direction, police said.

The suspect is described as Middle Eastern, olive skin tone, short black colored hair, stubble beard, brown eyes with dark circles under them, with a heavy build wearing a black colored t-shirt, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

