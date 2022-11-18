Man Attempting To Cross Busy Southampton Roadway Struck By Van

A man who tried walking across a busy Long Island road was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

On Friday, Nov. 18 at round 3:25 p.m., police in Suffolk County responded to County Road 39 at North Sea Road in Southampton after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Southampton Police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found 75-year-old Alan Snider of Southampton, who had attempted to cross County Road 39 northbound from North Sea Road against oncoming traffic when he was hit by a Dodge work van driven by a 33-year-old man, police said.

Snider was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said that no criminality is suspected and that the man driving the Dodge work van remained at the scene.

