Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 50-Year-Old Set Fire To Long Island College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Attempting To Cross Busy Southampton Roadway Struck By Van

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The man was hit at the intersection of County Road 39 and North Sea Road, police said.
The man was hit at the intersection of County Road 39 and North Sea Road, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A man who tried walking across a busy Long Island road was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. 

On Friday, Nov. 18 at round 3:25 p.m., police in Suffolk County responded to County Road 39 at North Sea Road in Southampton after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Southampton Police. 

Upon arriving at the scene, police found 75-year-old Alan Snider of Southampton, who had attempted to cross County Road 39 northbound from North Sea Road against oncoming traffic when he was hit by a Dodge work van driven by a 33-year-old man, police said.

Snider was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said that no criminality is suspected and that the man driving the Dodge work van remained at the scene. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.