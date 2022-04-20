Man Arrested In North Amityville For Driving With 18 License Suspensions, Police Say

A 73-year-old man was arrested on Long Island after police reported he was found driving with 18 license suspensions and a fraudulent license plate.

An officer saw the driver of a 2003 Honda Odyssey fail to stop at a stop sign in North Amityville on Southbound Route 110 at the Southern State Parkway at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The driver, identified as Gerald Grant, of Brooklyn, was found to have 18 license suspensions on 10 dates and a temporary Texas license plate on the Honda that did not belong to the vehicle, SCPD reported.

The Honda also didn't have valid insurance or a safety inspection sticker, SCPD said.

The vehicle was impounded for evidence, police said.

SCPD said Grant was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was issued 11 summonses and is set to be arraigned at a later date, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.