Man Apprehended After Confronting Employee, Injuring Two At Long Island Pizzeria, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Ricardo Luckain
Ricardo Luckain Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man was apprehended shortly after he fled from a Long Island pizzeria where he confronted an employee, smashed items, injured two people and stole a pair of cell phones, police say.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 23 just before 7:30 p.m. in Baldwin.

Officers responded to Gino’s Pizzeria on Atlantic Avenue, for a disturbance.

Upon officers' arrival, it was determined a man entered the pizzeria to confront an employee, Nassau County Police said.

The man began smashing multiple items within the store and threw a large metal container, striking a male victim, according to police.

As the man was smashing items within the pizzeria a large piece of broken glass struck a second male victim, police said.

The man then took two cell phones from the counter and fled the scene in a gray Chrysler sedan eastbound on Atlantic Avenue, said police.

After an investigation, the suspect, Ricardo Luckain, 29, of Manhattan, was located at a residence on Milburn Avenue, police said.

He was placed into custody without further incident.

Both victims received medical treatment from a Nassau County Police Medic at the scene.

Luckain has charged with:

  • two counts of second-degree assault,
  • fourth-degree grand larceny,
  • second-degree criminal mischief,
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • fourth-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, April 24 in Mineola.

