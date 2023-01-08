Contact Us
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Him In Holtsville

Nicole Valinote
North Ocean Avenue near Jamaica Avenue
North Ocean Avenue near Jamaica Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 41-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Long Island.

The crash happened in Holtsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said a 41-year-old Massapequa Park man was riding a bicycle north on North Ocean Avenue when he tried to make a left turn near Jamaica Avenue, and a northbound 2007 Honda Civic struck him.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. 

The driver of the Honda, a 52-year-old Blue Point man, was not injured, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8552.  

