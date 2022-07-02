Man Airlifted After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree Near Huntington Intersection

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 10:05 a.m. Saturday, July 2 in Huntington.

The man was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup truck northbound on Park Avenue when his vehicle crossed over the southbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

Constantine Nektaredes, age 67, of East Northport, was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The pickup truck was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the SCPD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.