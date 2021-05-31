Man Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Local Police Department On Long Island

A man has been accused of threatening to blow up a local police department on Long Island.

The Kings Point Police Department said it received a phone call from Michael Mortman, age 61, of Rockaway Park, Queens, on Thursday, May 20 at around 10:30 p.m.

During that call, Mortman "made a verbal threat to blow up the Kings Point Police Department," Nassau County Police said.

After a thorough investigation, the Nassau County PD said Sixth Precinct Detectives were able to locate Mortman and place him under arrest without incident.

Mortman has been charged with:

Making a terroristic threat,

Second-degree aggravated harassment.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 31 in Mineola.

