Man Accused Of Threatening Teen With Pepper Spray, Dog In West Babylon

A 48-year-old man on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly chasing down, physically, and verbally assaulting a teen boy who knocked on his door as a prank.

A 13-year-old boy was walking in West Babylon with five friends from one of their homes on 14th Avenue shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday, March 2 in the direction of the playground at Tooker Elementary School, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

While walking toward the playground, police said that the boy knocked on a random house on Second Street and proceeded to run away as a joke.

It is alleged that John Petrillo, who lives at the house, ran after him, and when the boy fled on a bicycle, Petrillo chased after him in a Chrysler sedan, cutting him off at the intersection of 13th Street and Tooker Avenue, police said.

According to police, Petrillo proceeded to get out of his car and pulled the boy off the bicycle. He then pushed him against the car, hit his head against the car window, and pulled out pepper spray.

Investigators said that Petrillo allegedly then threatened to use the pepper spray on the teen and threatened to let his dog attack if he attempted to run away.

A passerby was able to intervene, police noted, prompting Petrillo to release the teen.

It is alleged that as the 13-year-old was leaving, Petrillo continued to verbally threaten him.

The investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Petrillo, who was taken into custody at his West Babylon home at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, March 4.

Petrillo was charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later on Friday.

