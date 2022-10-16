Man Accused Of Striking Victim In Head With Handgun Outside Of East Patchogue Apartment Complex

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he attacked another man in the parking lot of a Long Island apartment complex.

The incident happened in the parking lot of East Winds Apartments, located at 891 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said a man was standing near East Patchogue resident Saliah Davis’ parked vehicle, and Davis began yelling at the man.

Davis then grabbed the man by the neck and struck him in the head with a handgun several times, authorities said.

One round was fired from the gun during the incident, and no one was struck by the bullet, police said.

Police said Davis then ran into a building in the apartment complex.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Davis was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. following a brief standoff, authorities said.

Davis was charged with:

Second-degree assault

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

His arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16, SCPD reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.