Man Accused Of Stealing Items Valued At $1.5K From Suffolk Store

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise worth more than $1,500 from a Long Island store.

The man entered a Lowe's in East Patchogue at about 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and stole eight spools of copper wiring, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the merchandise was valued at $1,559.

The store is located at 825 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue, police reported.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

