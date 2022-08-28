Man Accused Of Stealing Fire Department Emergency Vehicle After LI Expressway Crash In Yaphank

A 33-year-old man stole a fire department emergency vehicle after a crash on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The crash happened on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Yaphank at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said Jaime Alexander Brayton, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was driving a vehicle west when he crashed the vehicle, disabling it and multiple other vehicles.

Police and the Yaphank Fire Department responded to the scene, closed the expressway to westbound traffic, and assisted victims.

Brayton then entered the driver's side of a fire department emergency vehicle, SCPD said.

An officer reached into the vehicle to try to stop Brayton, and Brayton drove forward, causing a minor injury to the officer's shoulder, police said.

He drove away, traveling west at about 6:40 p.m., according to police.

Police said Highway Patrol officers pursued the stolen vehicle and were able to stop the vehicle in the High Occupancy Vehicles lane near Exit 62 in Holtsville.

Brayton was arrested at about 6:45 p.m., police said, and he was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny

Second-degree assault

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

He was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries, police reported.

