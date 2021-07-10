Contact Us
Man Accused Of Making Sexual Contact With 12-Year-Old At Long Island Store

Joe Lombardi
Heriberto Colon
Heriberto Colon Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man has been charged with making sexual contact with a child multiple times at a Long Island store.

The arrest was made on Thursday, Oct. 7 by the Nassau County Police Special Victims Squad after an investigation following the incident at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Heriberto Colon, 40, of  Franklin Square, while inside the Dollar Tree store located at 2575 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, approached a 12-year-old girl, and inappropriately touched her as she was standing in the candy aisle, Nassau County Police said. 

Colon proceeded to inappropriately touch the girl two additional times in two different locations inside the store, said police.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and placed Colon under arrest without incident at his residence. 

He has been charged with:

  • Three counts of first-degree sexual abuse;
  • Sexual contact with a person less than 13 years old;
  • One count of endangering the welfare of a child. 

Colon will be arraigned on Friday, Oct. 8 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Colon's to contact the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

