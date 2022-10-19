Man Accused Of Attempting To Fraudulently Withdraw $8,000 From Hampton Bays Bank

A 68-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he tried to fraudulently withdraw $8,000 from a Long Island bank.

Police received a report of an attempted grand larceny in progress at the M&T Bank in Hampton Bays at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

Investigators found that a man, identified as Pedro Rivera, of the Bronx, tried to fraudulently withdraw the funds, and bank staff became suspicious and called police, authorities said.

Police said Rivera was charged with:

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Second-degree forgery

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

He was taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters to be processed and held for morning arraignment, authorities said.

