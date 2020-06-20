Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice
Long Island Woman Wanted For Criminal Contempt

Zak Failla
Paula Eichholtz is wanted by New York State Police on Long Island.
Paula Eichholtz is wanted by New York State Police on Long Island. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen her?

New York State Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been wanted for nearly a decade following her arrest.

An alert was issued by State Police in East Meadow for Paula Eichholtz, who was arrested for first-degree criminal contempt on June 2, 2011.

Following her arrest, Eichholtz failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for her arrest by Nassau County First District Court on June 16 that year.

Investigators described Eichholtz, 40, as being 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

