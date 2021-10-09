Long Island Woman Robs 7-Eleven, Injures Worker, Police Say

A Long Island woman was nabbed after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven store and injuring an employee.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Hicksville around 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, when the woman grabbed cash from an employee's hand and a fight took place between several employees and the woman, police said.

According to detectives, a 63-year-old male victim, called 911 to report the robbery that just occurred at the store located at 11 East Old Country Road.

When officers arrived they were told a woman, identified as Joann Wax, age 23, of Hicksville, had grabbed cash from a male employee’s hand, according to police.

Two employees confronted Wax and a physical altercation ensued, police said

During the struggle, Wax punched a 43-year-old male employee in the eye, according to police.

Wax then reached into her purse while threatening the use of a weapon and stated she would shoot both employees, before fleeing the store on foot with the cash register drawer, police said.

An investigation by police involving video surveillance identified Wax as the person responsible. A short time later she was located and placed under arrest.

Wax was charged with:

Three counts of robbery

Assault

Menacing

Grand Larceny

She will be arraigned when medically practical.

