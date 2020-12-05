Long Island Woman Nabbed With Crystal Meth, Other Drugs, Police Say

A Long Island woman has been arrested for the alleged possession of crystal meth and other narcotics.

Nataliya Voronova, 31, of Hicksville, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, by members of the Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini's Heroin Task Force, the DA's Office said.

“We have seen an uptick in the sale of methamphetamines in Suffolk County over the past few months and have been developing intel on the source of those drugs, which led to our investigation of this defendant,” Sini said.

Evidence of Voronova’s alleged drug dealing was revealed during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Heroin Task Force as well as in a parallel ongoing investigation by the Nassau County Police Department into a recent fatal overdose.

Voronova was arrested during a search warrant at a hotel room in the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1575 Round Swamp Road in Melville.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of approximately 430 grams of crystal methamphetamine, nine grams of black tar heroin, LSD tabs, 110 Alprazolam pills, 11 Oxycodone pills, 27 Amphetamine pills, assorted MDMA pills, liquid Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (“GHB”), $592 in cash, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug sales, including a scale and packaging materials, the DA's Office said.

A second individual, Mario Amato Mario, 48, of Bellmore, was also arrested during the search warrant.

Voronova was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance second-degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree

Three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Voronova was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 3, in Suffolk County First District Court and was released on supervised release.

If convicted of the top count, Voronova faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.