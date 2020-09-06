Long Island Woman Drove Drunk With 11-Year-Old Daughter In Vehicle, Police Say

A Long Island woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young daughter in the vehicle.

According to police, at approximately 1:25 a.m., an officer observed a black colored Dodge Ram pickup truck without the headlights on in West Hempstead traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike near Munson Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The officer conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop and observed three individuals in the vehicle, according to police.

The driver, Cindy Calderon, 41, was operating the vehicle and a 52-year-old man was in the passenger seat and her 11-year-old daughter was in the rear seat.

The officer observed the defendant to have signs of intoxication and subsequent to the investigation Cindy Calderon, of East Meadow, was arrested without incident at approximately 1:33 a.m.

The male passenger was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and the minor was released to the custody of family friends. No injuries were reported.

Calderon has been charged with:

aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years (Leandra’s Law),

driving while intoxicated,

endangering the welfare of a minor.

She was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in Mineola.

