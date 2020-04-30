Long Island Trio Nabbed For Armed Robbery Of Man In Parked Vehicle, Police Say

Three Long Island men were arrested for allegedly robbing a man parked in a vehicle in Elmont.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, near the intersection of Kirkman Avenue and Blossom Street, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 25-year-old man was in his vehicle near the intersection when a silver 2002 Jaguar with three men inside approached the vehicle.

Two of the men identified as Deshawn Foy, 30, of St. Albans, and Inmouni Gooden, 25, of Elmont, exited the Jaguar and opened the doors of the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Foy and Gooden both pulled firearms and pointed them at the victim demanding all of his money, police said.

The victim complied and gave them an unknown amount of cash.

Foy and Gooden then returned to the Jaguar, driven by Michael Myrie, of Elmont, and all three fled northbound on Kirkman Avenue.

Police responded to the scene and a short time later the silver Jaguar was located in a McDonald's parking lot at 1240 Hempstead Turnpike where all three men were arrested without incident, police said.

Myrie was charged with:

Three counts of robbery

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Gooden was charged with:

Robbery

Two counts of robbery

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Aggravated unlicensed operation.

Foy was charged with:

Three counts of robbery second-degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Aggravated unlicensed operation.

All three defendants will be arraigned on Thursday, April 30.

