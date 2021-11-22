Long Island Teen Who Displayed Gun Caught After Fleeing From Officers, Police Say

A Long Island teen was arrested after allegedly displaying a gun while driving and then fleeing from police.

Shaolin James Bell, age 19, of Hempstead, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to the intersection of Nassau Road and Argyle Avenue for reports of a man displaying a gun.

Officers were provided with a description of the suspect and were able to locate Bell. When officers attempted to arrest him, he fled from officers, police said.

A perimeter was established and the defendant was located in front of 564 Park Avenue and placed under arrest without further incident.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered a loaded firearm, police said.

Bell was charged with:

Menacing

Three counts of possession of a weapon

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Trespassing

