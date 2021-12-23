Long Island Teen Charged After Injuring Cop With Traffic Cone, Police Say

A Long Island teenager is facing a host of charges after allegedly using a traffic cone as a weapon and attacking a police officer, officials announced.
Nassau County Police detectives in Freeport were conducting an investigation on Queen Street at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, when they were approached by 19-year-old Daysi Sanchez Martinez.
According to police, Martinez, a Freeport resident, approached the detectives with an orange traffic cone, swung it at one, striking him in the arm and causing a minor injury.
After a brief struggle, detectives were able to apprehend Martinez, who was placed under arrest.
No other injuries were reported.
Martinez was charged with:
- Two counts of assault;
- Obstructing governmental administration;
- Resisting arrest;
- Harassment.
She is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.