Police & Fire

Long Island Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A motorcyclist on Long Island was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 4:22 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, on Peninsula Boulevard in Lynbrook, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while heading southbound on Peninsula Boulevard, a 34-year-old man driving a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle, collided with a 2006 Kia Minivan traveling northbound before making a left turn onto Lynbrook Avenue. 

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected, suffered multiple trauma injuries, and was transported to an area hospital.

The motorcycle was impounded for a brake and safety check.

The 73-year-old driver of the Kia, remained at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

