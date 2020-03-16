Long Island Man Wanted For Criminal Impersonation

Recognize him?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted 29-year-old Long Island man who was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal impersonation last year.

Police said that Robert Bell was arrested for criminal mischief after he was involved in an altercation and he disabled equipment to prevent someone to make an emergency phone call to police, fire officials or paramedics in Nassau County.

Bell later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court.

Investigators described Bell as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that anyone who comes into contact with Bell should not attempt or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts has asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling 911 or (516) 573-7524.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.