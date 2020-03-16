Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: All Visitation Suspended At Suffolk Jails
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Wanted For Criminal Impersonation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Robert Bell
Robert Bell Photo Credit: NCPD

Recognize him?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted 29-year-old Long Island man who was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal impersonation last year.

Police said that Robert Bell was arrested for criminal mischief after he was involved in an altercation and he disabled equipment to prevent someone to make an emergency phone call to police, fire officials or paramedics in Nassau County.

Bell later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court.

Investigators described Bell as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that anyone who comes into contact with Bell should not attempt or detain him.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts has asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling 911 or (516) 573-7524.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.