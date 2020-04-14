Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Long Island Man Stabs Victim In Arms During Fight At House Party, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Marcos Bonilla Galvez
Marcos Bonilla Galvez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in both arms with knife during a fight at a Long Island house party.

Marcos Bonilla Galvez, 26, of Glen Cove, was arrested around 3:45 a.m., Sunday, April 12, at a Washington Avenue home in Mineola, said the Nassau County police.

According to detectives, during the party, Galvez became involved in a verbal argument with the victim, a 23-year-old male. The argument escalated, Galvez withdrew a knife and stabbed the victim in both arms, police said.

Galvez fled the scene and as others contacted 911. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives tracked down Galvez at his home where he was arrested and charged with assault.

He is being held pending arraignment on Monday, April 13.

