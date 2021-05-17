Long Island Man Points BB Gun At Officers, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly pointing a BB gun at police officers who were walking down a street.

The unidentified 60-year-old Valley Stream man was arrested around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, in Valley Stream, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while traveling on Fletcher Avenue two Detectives observed a Hispanic male walking northbound with what appeared to be a pistol sticking out of his waistband.

The detectives parked their vehicle and as they exited the man reached for the pistol and pointed it in their direction, police said.

The detectives identified themselves as police and ordered the man to drop the pistol, police said.

He dropped it and was placed under arrest without further incident.

No injuries reported at the scene. The man was transported by Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

An investigation determined that the pistol was a BB gun.

The man was charged with two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in August in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.