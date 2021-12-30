Contact Us
Breaking News: Separate Banks In Same Suffolk County Hamlet Robbed Within Hours
Long Island Man Nabbed For Supermarket Burglary, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Christopher Stringer
Christopher Stringer Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for an alleged burglary of a supermarket.

Christopher Stringer, age 20, of Point Lookout, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 28, shortly after the burglary, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an officer while on patrol heard a ringing alarm. The officer located the alarm at 12 Lido Blvd. at the Point Supermarket and spotted a man standing in front of a smashed window.

After a thorough investigation, Stringer was placed under arrest without incident, police said. 

He was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal mischief
  • Petit larceny
  • Possession of burglar's tools
  • Criminal possession of forged instruments

