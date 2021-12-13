Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Fundraiser Created For Funeral Of 24-Year-Old Killed In Suffolk County Crash
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Killed In Fiery Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

A Long Island man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a highway overpass, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, on the Northern State Parkway, in North Hempstead, said the New York State Police.

Gregory Gordon, age 29, of Carle Place struck the Willets Road overpass at which point the vehicle caught fire, according to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

 Gordon was taken to Winthrop Hospital and later died from his injuries. 

 No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.