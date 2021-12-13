Long Island Man Killed In Fiery Crash

A Long Island man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a highway overpass, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Dec. 10, on the Northern State Parkway, in North Hempstead, said the New York State Police.

Gregory Gordon, age 29, of Carle Place struck the Willets Road overpass at which point the vehicle caught fire, according to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

Gordon was taken to Winthrop Hospital and later died from his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

