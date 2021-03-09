Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man Jumps From Moving Vehicle While Fleeing From Officers, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police arrested a Long Island man who jumped from a moving vehicle while fleeing from officers. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Long Island man was arrested after jumping from his vehicle while it was still moving following a pursuit.

Ronald Opolu, age 23, of Baldwin, was arrested around 9 p.m., on Monday, March 8, in Roosevelt following on drug and weapons charges as well as fleeing from police, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police on patrol spotted a 2020 Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Nassau Road at a high rate of speed and failing to signal while changing lanes. 

The driver refused to pull his vehicle over as the officers attempted to initiate a stop. A brief pursuit ensued and the vehicle lost one wheel. The driver, identified as Opolu, then jumped out of the vehicle which was it was still moving, and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Opoku was placed under arrest, and the officers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop. During a search of the Opoku and the vehicle, police discovered two different controlled substances, and a loaded and defaced 9-millimeter handgun, police said.

Opoku was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree 
  •  Resisting arrest
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Unlawful fleeing police in a vehicle
  •  Numerous vehicle and traffic law infractions

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, March 9, in Mineola.

