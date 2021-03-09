Long Island Man Jumps From Moving Vehicle While Fleeing From Officers, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after jumping from his vehicle while it was still moving following a pursuit.

Ronald Opolu, age 23, of Baldwin, was arrested around 9 p.m., on Monday, March 8, in Roosevelt following on drug and weapons charges as well as fleeing from police, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police on patrol spotted a 2020 Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Nassau Road at a high rate of speed and failing to signal while changing lanes.

The driver refused to pull his vehicle over as the officers attempted to initiate a stop. A brief pursuit ensued and the vehicle lost one wheel. The driver, identified as Opolu, then jumped out of the vehicle which was it was still moving, and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Opoku was placed under arrest, and the officers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop. During a search of the Opoku and the vehicle, police discovered two different controlled substances, and a loaded and defaced 9-millimeter handgun, police said.

Opoku was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree

Resisting arrest

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful fleeing police in a vehicle

Numerous vehicle and traffic law infractions

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, March 9, in Mineola.

