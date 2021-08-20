Long Island Man Injures Two Officers During Struggle, Police Say

A Long Island man injured two police officers as he allegedly resisted arrest and sent the two flying down a flight of stairs.

The incident took place at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, in Nassau County when officers were attempting to arrest Neil Pines for an incident that took place in July.

According to detectives, the 38-year-old Roslyn Heights man allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back to be cuffed and began to struggle, kicking his legs and throwing his arms around, police said.

During the struggle, two detectives fell down a staircase into a cement walkway and were injured.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

One detective suffered injuries to his right knee and back, the other sustained injuries to his right shoulder, lower back, and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Pines, who was finally subdued, was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Menacing

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Disruption of religious service

He will be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 20, in Hempstead.

