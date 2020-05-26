Long Island Man Exposes Himself Five Times Outside Two Hotels, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself on multiple occasions outside a pair of hotels, police said.

Westbury resident Jeffrey Lichtenberger, 43, was taken into custody on Monday, May 25, following multiple incidents of alleged public lewdness incidents that happened between February and May earlier this year.

It is alleged that on five separate occasions, Lichtenberger purposely exposed himself while standing in an area where he was witnessed by his victims, police said.

Four of the incidents occurred while he was outside of the Hilton Garden Inn on Privado Road in Westbury and one incident took place outside of the Hyatt Place, on North Avenue in East Garden City.

Police noted that during one of the incidents he exposed himself to two 15-year-old girls.

The investigation led police to Lichtenberger, who was taken into custody without incident on Monday.

Lichtenberger was arrested and charged with six counts of public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, May 26.

The investigation into Lichtenberger is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have been one of his victims has been asked to contact detectives at the Nassau County Police Department Third Squad by calling (516) 573-6353 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

