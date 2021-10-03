Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 2-Year-Old In Vehicle, Police Say

A 32-year-old man was charged after Long Island police said he drove a vehicle while drunk with a 2-year-old passenger in the back seat.

Jose Urquia Dominguez, of Roosevelt, was arrested in the incident that happened in Island Park at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An officer on patrol saw a southbound 2007 Toyota failing to maintain lanes on Austin Boulevard in the area of the Long Beach bridge, NCPD said.

The officer pulled the Toyota over on Austin Boulevard and Railroad Place, according to police.

NCPD said investigators found that Dominguez was driving the vehicle while drunk, and he was arrested without incident.

Passengers in the Toyota included a 30-year-old woman in the front seat and a 2-year-old girl and 36-year-old man in the back seat, police reported.

The child was released to the custody of her mother. No injuries were reported.

NCPD said Dominguez was charged with the following:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law)

Driving while intoxicated

Operating a motor vehicle (over .08%)

Multiple vehicle traffic violations

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 3.

