Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Four Injured, Including Two Teens, In Long Island House Fire
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Drove Drunk With 2-Year-Old In Vehicle, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Urquia Dominguez, of Roosevelt, was arrested in the incident that took place in Island Park at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Jose Urquia Dominguez, of Roosevelt, was arrested in the incident that took place in Island Park at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

A 32-year-old man was charged after Long Island police said he drove a vehicle while drunk with a 2-year-old passenger in the back seat. 

Jose Urquia Dominguez, of Roosevelt, was arrested in the incident that happened in Island Park at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

An officer on patrol saw a southbound 2007 Toyota failing to maintain lanes on Austin Boulevard in the area of the Long Beach bridge, NCPD said.

The officer pulled the Toyota over on Austin Boulevard and Railroad Place, according to police.

NCPD said investigators found that Dominguez was driving the vehicle while drunk, and he was arrested without incident.

Passengers in the Toyota included a 30-year-old woman in the front seat and a 2-year-old girl and 36-year-old man in the back seat, police reported.

The child was released to the custody of her mother. No injuries were reported.

NCPD said Dominguez was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law)
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Operating a motor vehicle (over .08%)
  • Multiple vehicle traffic violations

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 3.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.