Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Will Take Another Turn Starting This Weekend
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to a fatal overdose.

According to Nassau County Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Marc Gumpert, age 51, of Long Beach.

Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendant under arrest without incident.

Gumpert is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. 

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 12 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.