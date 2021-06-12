Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to a fatal overdose.

According to Nassau County Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Marc Gumpert, age 51, of Long Beach.

Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendant under arrest without incident.

Gumpert is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 12 in Mineola.

