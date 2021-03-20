Long Island Man Accused Of Threatening Woman, Then Her Boyfriend, Police Say

A spat over social media led to the arrest of a Long Island man who is now facing charges for harassment and hate crimes, police said.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was contacted through social media by New Hyde Park resident Jon Christ, though she advised him that she didn’t want him to reach out to her anymore.

Police said that the situation escalated, and the woman’s boyfriend responded to Christ on social media, and an exchange ensued.

During the back-and-forth online, it is alleged that Christ, age 30, made threatening and inappropriate posts that were directed toward the woman.

As the exchange became more heated, Christ allegedly threatened physical harm to the woman’s boyfriend, leading to Nassau County Police to intervene.

Christ was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and hate crimes. He was scheduled to be arraigned this week. No return court date has been announced.

