Long Island Man Accused Of Stealing Sneakers At Knifepoint, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly stealing a pair of sneakers from a man he was supposed to buy them from.

Alexander Almonte, age 20, was arrested around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, by Nassau County Police in Bethpage.

According to detectives, the victim, a 20-year-old man, agreed to sell sneakers to an Almonte through Facebook Marketplace.

Both agreed to meet at the 7-Eleven located at 4220 Hempstead Turnpike. As the victim was showing the sneakers to Almonte he grabbed the sneakers and ran southbound on Seitz Drive, police said.

The victim followed Almonte and confronted him. The confrontation escalated and Almonte pulled out a knife and pointed it at the victim, police said.

The victim backed up and called 911. Officers arrived and placed Almonte into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Almonte, who police say is homeless, was charged with two counts of robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, June 2, in Mineola.

