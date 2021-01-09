Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Polar Vortex Expected To Bring Major Shift In Weather Pattern, Several Chances For Snowfall
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Accused Of Slashing Victim In Face, Arms, During Confrontation, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Aaron Conrad
Aaron Conrad Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly slashing a man multiple times in the face and arm following a confrontation.

Aaron Conrad, 33, of Far Rockaway, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7 for the incident which took place around 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Franklin Square, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, after observing a vehicle being driven and occupied by a man with a female passenger, who made multiple passes up and down Doris Avenue, the victim, confronted them and asked them about their business.

The female suspect, who has yet to be arrested, became involved in a confrontation with the victim by taking his cell phone when he attempted to call 911 and throwing it on the ground causing it to break, police said.

Conrad then got out of the vehicle and withdrew a sharp object slashing at the 48- year-old man who suffered lacerations to his face and arm. 

The two suspects then fled the area in the vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for multiple sutures to close his injuries.

An investigation led detectives to identify Conrad as the suspect, who surrendered himself to detectives at the Fifth Precinct.

He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.