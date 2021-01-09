Long Island Man Accused Of Slashing Victim In Face, Arms, During Confrontation, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly slashing a man multiple times in the face and arm following a confrontation.

Aaron Conrad, 33, of Far Rockaway, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7 for the incident which took place around 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Franklin Square, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, after observing a vehicle being driven and occupied by a man with a female passenger, who made multiple passes up and down Doris Avenue, the victim, confronted them and asked them about their business.

The female suspect, who has yet to be arrested, became involved in a confrontation with the victim by taking his cell phone when he attempted to call 911 and throwing it on the ground causing it to break, police said.

Conrad then got out of the vehicle and withdrew a sharp object slashing at the 48- year-old man who suffered lacerations to his face and arm.

The two suspects then fled the area in the vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for multiple sutures to close his injuries.

An investigation led detectives to identify Conrad as the suspect, who surrendered himself to detectives at the Fifth Precinct.

He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

