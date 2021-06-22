Long Island Man Accused Of Punching Girlfriend In Face In Front Of 4-Year-Old, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face numerous times during a domestic dispute.

David Stockdale, age 24, of Long Beach, was arrested Saturday, June 19, for the incident which took place in Wantagh.

According to detectives, Stockdale became involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, a 23-year-old female. As a result of the disturbance, he punched the victim numerous times in the face causing injury.

The victim was treated at the scene and her 4-year-old son was present during the incident.

Responding officers placed Stockdale into custody without further incident.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Stockdale was illegally in possession of a firearm and an execution of a search warrant at his home resulted in the recovery of a Haskell .45-caliber firearm.

Stockdale was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

