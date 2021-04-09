Long Island Man Accused Of Making Terroristic Threats To School Officials

A Nassau County man has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat toward a school official on Long Island.

According to detectives, Goran Preda, age 42, of Williston Park, contacted Meadow Drive School officials in Albertson by phone on Thursday, April 8, and expressed his desire to conduct a violent act toward them, Nassau County Police said.

School officials immediately placed the school on lockdown and contacted 911.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Preda was arrested without incident.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and will be arraigned on Friday, April 9 in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.