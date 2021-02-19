Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Accused Of Attacking Cop During Disturbance, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Michael Molina
Michael Molina Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer as he was being arrested for a disturbance.

Michael Molina, age 30, of Great Neck, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 17, after Nassau County Police responded to a home in Glen Head for a report of a disturbance, police said.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Todd Drive. When they arrived they found Molina banging on the front door and screaming obscenities.

Molina ignored multiple commands to step away from the door and kept screaming. As the officers attempted to place him into custody he began to flail his arms and refused to be handcuffed, police said.

After a brief struggle, he was placed into custody. As officers were placing him in the rear seat of their police vehicle Molina intentionally kicked an officer on his right side causing substantial pain to the officer’s arm and shoulder, police said.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Molina has been charged with:

  • Assault
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Disorderly conduct.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 18, in Mineola.

